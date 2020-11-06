Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
19-20-22-31-35, Cash Ball: 3
(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five; Cash Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $142 million
0-1
(zero, one)
7-7
(seven, seven)
9-9-5
(nine, nine, five)
6-8-5
(six, eight, five)
2-3-1-5
(two, three, one, five)
1-7-3-0
(one, seven, three, zero)
2-6-9-1-5
(two, six, nine, one, five)
3-9-5-1-5
(three, nine, five, one, five)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
