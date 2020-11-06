FL Lottery

Bradenton Herald Logo
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

19-20-22-31-35, Cash Ball: 3

(nineteen, twenty, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-five; Cash Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $142 million

0-1

(zero, one)

7-7

(seven, seven)

9-9-5

(nine, nine, five)

6-8-5

(six, eight, five)

2-3-1-5

(two, three, one, five)

1-7-3-0

(one, seven, three, zero)

2-6-9-1-5

(two, six, nine, one, five)

3-9-5-1-5

(three, nine, five, one, five)

Estimated jackpot: $149 million

