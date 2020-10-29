Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-19-30-33-36
(three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game.
