Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game

The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:

03-19-30-33-36

(three, nineteen, thirty, thirty-three, thirty-six)

