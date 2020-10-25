Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-17-20-25-33
(three, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
03-17-20-25-33
(three, seventeen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Comments