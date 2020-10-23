FL Lottery

Bradenton Herald Logo
The Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

14-15-26-29-52, Cash Ball: 1

(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, fifty-two; Cash Ball: one)

03-06-08-16-20

(three, six, eight, sixteen, twenty)

Estimated jackpot: $97 million

6-3

(six, three)

1-3

(one, three)

7-5-6

(seven, five, six)

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

3-9-1-7

(three, nine, one, seven)

6-3-3-3

(six, three, three, three)

2-5-5-1-4

(two, five, five, one, four)

4-1-6-0-9

(four, one, six, zero, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $102 million

