Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-14-21-24-25
(thirteen, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five)
