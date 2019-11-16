Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
16-33-38-42-46-51
(sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-one)
