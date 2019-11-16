Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
02-09-15-45-57, Cash Ball: 2
(two, nine, fifteen, forty-five, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
08-14-23-26-29
(eight, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
16-33-38-42-46-51
(sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-one)
05
(five)
Estimated jackpot: $192 million
0-3
(zero, three)
3-1
(three, one)
4-6-6
(four, six, six)
2-0-2
(two, zero, two)
8-6-3-8
(eight, six, three, eight)
8-5-4-6
(eight, five, four, six)
4-5-2-6-9
(four, five, two, six, nine)
1-4-2-4-2
(one, four, two, four, two)
14-22-26-55-63, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3
(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)
Comments