FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

02-09-15-45-57, Cash Ball: 2

(two, nine, fifteen, forty-five, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)

08-14-23-26-29

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

(eight, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

16-33-38-42-46-51

(sixteen, thirty-three, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-six, fifty-one)

05

(five)

Estimated jackpot: $192 million

0-3

(zero, three)

3-1

(three, one)

4-6-6

(four, six, six)

2-0-2

(two, zero, two)

8-6-3-8

(eight, six, three, eight)

8-5-4-6

(eight, five, four, six)

4-5-2-6-9

(four, five, two, six, nine)

1-4-2-4-2

(one, four, two, four, two)

14-22-26-55-63, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 3

(fourteen, twenty-two, twenty-six, fifty-five, sixty-three; Powerball: twenty-six; Power Play: three)