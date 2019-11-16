Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-06-15-21-27
(four, six, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven)
