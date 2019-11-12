Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
04-11-14-15-60, Cash Ball: 4
(four, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixty; Cash Ball: four)
19-30-44-56-65, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(nineteen, thirty, forty-four, fifty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
3-8
(three, eight)
6-7
(six, seven)
4-6-2
(four, six, two)
5-8-0
(five, eight, zero)
3-4-1-2
(three, four, one, two)
6-1-5-8
(six, one, five, eight)
2-1-1-6-8
(two, one, one, six, eight)
6-2-9-0-9
(six, two, nine, zero, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments