FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

04-11-14-15-60, Cash Ball: 4

(four, eleven, fourteen, fifteen, sixty; Cash Ball: four)

19-30-44-56-65, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(nineteen, thirty, forty-four, fifty-six, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

3-8

(three, eight)

6-7

(six, seven)

4-6-2

(four, six, two)

5-8-0

(five, eight, zero)

3-4-1-2

(three, four, one, two)

6-1-5-8

(six, one, five, eight)

2-1-1-6-8

(two, one, one, six, eight)

6-2-9-0-9

(six, two, nine, zero, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million