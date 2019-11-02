Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
04-13-22-27-30-38
(four, thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-eight)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto XTRA' game.
