Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
01-17-24-34-35
(one, seventeen, twenty-four, thirty-four, thirty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game.
