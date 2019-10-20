Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
1-3
(one, three)
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
5-0-9-1
(five, zero, nine, one)
0-6-3-2-5
(zero, six, three, two, five)
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $82 million
1-3
(one, three)
6-5-6
(six, five, six)
5-0-9-1
(five, zero, nine, one)
0-6-3-2-5
(zero, six, three, two, five)
Estimated jackpot: $120 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments