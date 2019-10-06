Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
02-05-13-23-29
(two, five, thirteen, twenty-three, twenty-nine)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
