Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-08-15-21-25
(five, eight, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-08-15-21-25
(five, eight, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jackpot Triple Play' game.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments