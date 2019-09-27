Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:
02-07-13-20-36-44
(two, seven, thirteen, twenty, thirty-six, forty-four)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:
02-07-13-20-36-44
(two, seven, thirteen, twenty, thirty-six, forty-four)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments