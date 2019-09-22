Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
6-5
(six, five)
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
2-1-6-2
(two, one, six, two)
3-3-1-5-8
(three, three, one, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $227 million
6-5
(six, five)
3-6-0
(three, six, zero)
2-1-6-2
(two, one, six, two)
3-3-1-5-8
(three, three, one, five, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access.SAVE NOW
Comments