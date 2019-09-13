Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:
04-07-09-22-26-36
(four, seven, nine, twenty-two, twenty-six, thirty-six)
