Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-11-26-30-32
(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
05-11-26-30-32
(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jackpot Triple Play' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments