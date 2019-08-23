Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Mega Millions’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-15-37-54-68, Mega Ball: 21
(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
