Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:
04-12-15-32-36-46
(four, twelve, fifteen, thirty-two, thirty-six, forty-six)
Comments