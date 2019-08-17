Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
5-1
(five, one)
1-9-9
(one, nine, nine)
6-8-2-2
(six, eight, two, two)
6-0-4-2-8
(six, zero, four, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
5-1
(five, one)
1-9-9
(one, nine, nine)
6-8-2-2
(six, eight, two, two)
6-0-4-2-8
(six, zero, four, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $149 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Midday' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments