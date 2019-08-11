Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
3-9
(three, nine)
6-6-9
(six, six, nine)
6-9-1-7
(six, nine, one, seven)
4-9-2-2-7
(four, nine, two, two, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
