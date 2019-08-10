Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-06-14-27-39-51
(three, six, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine, fifty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game.
