Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-18-19-29-31
(thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
13-18-19-29-31
(thirteen, eighteen, nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments