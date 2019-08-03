FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Saturday:

01-06-19-47-55, Cash Ball: 1

(one, six, nineteen, forty-seven, fifty-five; Cash Ball: one)

03-12-14-30-36

(three, twelve, fourteen, thirty, thirty-six)

06-21-33-34-51-53

(six, twenty-one, thirty-three, thirty-four, fifty-one, fifty-three)

05

(five)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

7-7

(seven, seven)

3-1

(three, one)

5-6-1

(five, six, one)

9-7-8

(nine, seven, eight)

8-6-3-9

(eight, six, three, nine)

8-4-3-7

(eight, four, three, seven)

0-4-4-4-7

(zero, four, four, four, seven)

4-7-5-5-6

(four, seven, five, five, six)

03-06-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(three, six, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)