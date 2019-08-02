Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:
02-09-13-16-18-27
(two, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:
02-09-13-16-18-27
(two, nine, thirteen, sixteen, eighteen, twenty-seven)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments