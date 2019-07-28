Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-16-24-28-35
(six, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
06-16-24-28-35
(six, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-five)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments