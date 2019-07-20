Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
07-28-31-32-34-43
(seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-three)
