FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

08-10-18-24-48, Cash Ball: 4

(eight, ten, eighteen, twenty-four, forty-eight; Cash Ball: four)

12-26-40-48-64, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(twelve, twenty-six, forty, forty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

6-8

(six, eight)

5-6

(five, six)

0-0-6

(zero, zero, six)

8-2-2

(eight, two, two)

6-0-0-5

(six, zero, zero, five)

0-2-3-0

(zero, two, three, zero)

9-1-3-3-5

(nine, one, three, three, five)

6-5-4-5-0

(six, five, four, five, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $180 million