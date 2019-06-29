Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-12-16-20-21
(four, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-12-16-20-21
(four, twelve, sixteen, twenty, twenty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto XTRA' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments