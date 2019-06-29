Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
19-22-27-31-34-52
(nineteen, twenty-two, twenty-seven, thirty-one, thirty-four, fifty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto XTRA' game.
