Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-20-26-27-33
(four, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-20-26-27-33
(four, twenty, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments