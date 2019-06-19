Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-07-37-46-51-53
(three, seven, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-three)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto" game were:
03-07-37-46-51-53
(three, seven, thirty-seven, forty-six, fifty-one, fifty-three)
FL Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments