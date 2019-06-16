Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
1-2
(one, two)
4-0-4
(four, zero, four)
4-5-6-0
(four, five, six, zero)
3-3-1-1-9
(three, three, one, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
These Florida lotteries were drawn Sunday:
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
1-2
(one, two)
4-0-4
(four, zero, four)
4-5-6-0
(four, five, six, zero)
3-3-1-1-9
(three, three, one, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $92 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Midday' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments