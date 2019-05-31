Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Fantasy 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Fantasy 5" game were:
04-08-14-22-31
(four, eight, fourteen, twenty-two, thirty-one)
