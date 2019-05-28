Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Jackpot Triple Play’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Jackpot Triple Play" game were:
01-04-07-15-16-40
(one, four, seven, fifteen, sixteen, forty)
