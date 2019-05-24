FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-03-19-32-35

(one, three, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five)

14-41-44-56-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2

(fourteen, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)

0-9

(zero, nine)

0-1

(zero, one)

5-5-6

(five, five, six)

1-4-0

(one, four, zero)

8-7-6-1

(eight, seven, six, one)

4-0-8-0

(four, zero, eight, zero)

6-9-2-5-1

(six, nine, two, five, one)

5-6-9-3-0

(five, six, nine, three, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $308 million