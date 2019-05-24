Lottery
FL Lottery
These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-03-19-32-35
(one, three, nineteen, thirty-two, thirty-five)
14-41-44-56-62, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(fourteen, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
0-9
(zero, nine)
0-1
(zero, one)
5-5-6
(five, five, six)
1-4-0
(one, four, zero)
8-7-6-1
(eight, seven, six, one)
4-0-8-0
(four, zero, eight, zero)
6-9-2-5-1
(six, nine, two, five, one)
5-6-9-3-0
(five, six, nine, three, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $308 million
Comments