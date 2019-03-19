Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-4-8-0-8
(two, four, eight, zero, eight)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-4-8-0-8
(two, four, eight, zero, eight)
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton HeraldSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments