Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
1-8-0
(one, eight, zero)
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 2 Midday' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton HeraldSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments