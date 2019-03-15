Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 15, 2019 11:14 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-29-56-62-64, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3

(three, twenty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)

4-8

(four, eight)

7-0

(seven, zero)

5-0-8

(five, zero, eight)

3-7-3

(three, seven, three)

8-9-0-2

(eight, nine, zero, two)

9-1-3-3

(nine, one, three, three)

4-2-6-9-1

(four, two, six, nine, one)

0-2-1-4-8

(zero, two, one, four, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $495 million

