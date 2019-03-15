FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
03-29-56-62-64, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two, sixty-four; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
4-8
(four, eight)
7-0
(seven, zero)
5-0-8
(five, zero, eight)
3-7-3
(three, seven, three)
8-9-0-2
(eight, nine, zero, two)
9-1-3-3
(nine, one, three, three)
4-2-6-9-1
(four, two, six, nine, one)
0-2-1-4-8
(zero, two, one, four, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $495 million
