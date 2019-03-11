Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 11, 2019 10:38 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:

12-17-18-38-46, Cash Ball: 2

(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-six; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million

4-1

(four, one)

4-5

(four, five)

0-3-9

(zero, three, nine)

9-1-8

(nine, one, eight)

0-2-9-7

(zero, two, nine, seven)

9-3-1-9

(nine, three, one, nine)

6-3-3-8-0

(six, three, three, eight, zero)

3-4-1-9-9

(three, four, one, nine, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $448 million

