FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
12-17-18-38-46, Cash Ball: 2
(twelve, seventeen, eighteen, thirty-eight, forty-six; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
4-1
(four, one)
4-5
(four, five)
0-3-9
(zero, three, nine)
9-1-8
(nine, one, eight)
0-2-9-7
(zero, two, nine, seven)
9-3-1-9
(nine, three, one, nine)
6-3-3-8-0
(six, three, three, eight, zero)
3-4-1-9-9
(three, four, one, nine, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $448 million
