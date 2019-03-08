Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

March 08, 2019 12:16 AM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

07-14-20-38-58, Cash Ball: 1

(seven, fourteen, twenty, thirty-eight, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)

02-05-27-32-36

(two, five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

5-1

(five, one)

9-0

(nine, zero)

5-0-3

(five, zero, three)

5-9-2

(five, nine, two)

0-6-0-6

(zero, six, zero, six)

1-5-3-8

(one, five, three, eight)

8-8-0-3-6

(eight, eight, zero, three, six)

9-4-7-6-3

(nine, four, seven, six, three)

Estimated jackpot: $414 million

