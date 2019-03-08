FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
07-14-20-38-58, Cash Ball: 1
(seven, fourteen, twenty, thirty-eight, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: one)
02-05-27-32-36
(two, five, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
5-1
(five, one)
9-0
(nine, zero)
5-0-3
(five, zero, three)
5-9-2
(five, nine, two)
0-6-0-6
(zero, six, zero, six)
1-5-3-8
(one, five, three, eight)
8-8-0-3-6
(eight, eight, zero, three, six)
9-4-7-6-3
(nine, four, seven, six, three)
Estimated jackpot: $414 million
