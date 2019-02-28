FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
03-15-18-21-35, Cash Ball: 2
(three, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-five; Cash Ball: two)
07-10-15-26-30
(seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $267 million
6-4
(six, four)
9-4
(nine, four)
3-8-2
(three, eight, two)
3-6-1
(three, six, one)
4-2-4-9
(four, two, four, nine)
9-6-7-3
(nine, six, seven, three)
8-2-1-1-2
(eight, two, one, one, two)
9-3-5-5-4
(nine, three, five, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $348 million
