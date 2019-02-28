Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

February 28, 2019 11:47 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

03-15-18-21-35, Cash Ball: 2

(three, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-one, thirty-five; Cash Ball: two)

07-10-15-26-30

(seven, ten, fifteen, twenty-six, thirty)

Estimated jackpot: $267 million

6-4

(six, four)

9-4

(nine, four)

3-8-2

(three, eight, two)

3-6-1

(three, six, one)

4-2-4-9

(four, two, four, nine)

9-6-7-3

(nine, six, seven, three)

8-2-1-1-2

(eight, two, one, one, two)

9-3-5-5-4

(nine, three, five, five, four)

Estimated jackpot: $348 million

