FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Monday:
18-24-42-55-58, Cash Ball: 3
(eighteen, twenty-four, forty-two, fifty-five, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
02-05-08-15-30
(two, five, eight, fifteen, thirty)
Estimated jackpot: $245 million
3-9
(three, nine)
0-8
(zero, eight)
7-4-6
(seven, four, six)
0-8-7
(zero, eight, seven)
0-4-3-3
(zero, four, three, three)
2-6-7-8
(two, six, seven, eight)
6-2-7-0-9
(six, two, seven, zero, nine)
3-2-3-5-5
(three, two, three, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $322 million
