Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-2-1
(two, two, one)
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
FL Lottery.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton HeraldSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments