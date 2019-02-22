Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

February 22, 2019 11:46 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

03-25-34-35-36

(three, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-six)

18-24-31-34-55, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 4

(eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-four, fifty-five; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: four)

0-3

(zero, three)

3-7

(three, seven)

2-0-3

(two, zero, three)

5-1-7

(five, one, seven)

1-2-0-8

(one, two, zero, eight)

5-5-0-8

(five, five, zero, eight)

3-8-2-2-9

(three, eight, two, two, nine)

0-3-6-8-0

(zero, three, six, eight, zero)

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

