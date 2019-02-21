FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:
03-04-34-38-39, Cash Ball: 2
(three, four, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: two)
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
4-0
(four, zero)
6-4
(six, four)
7-8-7
(seven, eight, seven)
4-7-6
(four, seven, six)
3-6-3-5
(three, six, three, five)
0-9-9-2
(zero, nine, nine, two)
4-5-3-5-4
(four, five, three, five, four)
3-1-5-7-8
(three, one, five, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $304 million
