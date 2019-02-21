Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

February 21, 2019 10:13 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Thursday:

03-04-34-38-39, Cash Ball: 2

(three, four, thirty-four, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Cash Ball: two)

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

4-0

(four, zero)

6-4

(six, four)

7-8-7

(seven, eight, seven)

4-7-6

(four, seven, six)

3-6-3-5

(three, six, three, five)

0-9-9-2

(zero, nine, nine, two)

4-5-3-5-4

(four, five, three, five, four)

3-1-5-7-8

(three, one, five, seven, eight)

Estimated jackpot: $304 million

