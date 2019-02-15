Lottery

FL Lottery

The Associated Press

February 15, 2019 11:08 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:

10-38-40-43-65, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2

(ten, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)

0-9

(zero, nine)

5-3

(five, three)

2-5-0

(two, five, zero)

8-3-2

(eight, three, two)

1-9-7-1

(one, nine, seven, one)

9-5-5-4

(nine, five, five, four)

5-6-7-2-5

(five, six, seven, two, five)

5-1-1-4-4

(five, one, one, four, four)

Estimated jackpot: $260 million

