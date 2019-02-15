FL Lottery

These Florida lotteries were drawn Friday:
10-38-40-43-65, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 2
(ten, thirty-eight, forty, forty-three, sixty-five; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: two)
0-9
(zero, nine)
5-3
(five, three)
2-5-0
(two, five, zero)
8-3-2
(eight, three, two)
1-9-7-1
(one, nine, seven, one)
9-5-5-4
(nine, five, five, four)
5-6-7-2-5
(five, six, seven, two, five)
5-1-1-4-4
(five, one, one, four, four)
Estimated jackpot: $260 million
