Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lotto XTRA’ game

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto XTRA" game were:
05
(five)
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Lotto XTRA" game were:
05
(five)
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton Herald
#ReadLocal
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto' game.
#ReadLocal
Get six months of free digital access to the Bradenton HeraldSUBSCRIBE WITH GOOGLE
Comments