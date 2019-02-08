Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 5 Evening’ game

The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Florida Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-1-7-1-1
(two, one, seven, one, one)
